TRENTON — Frosty flakes were never close to appearing among the clear blue chilly skies over Bloomfield’s Bees and Hitchcock County on Friday afternoon.
Yet cold references clearly came to mind as Bees coach Matt Kuchar discussed a 48-0 Class D2 state semifinal loss vs. the undefeated Falcons.
“I thought we did some good things right at the beginning, then we did a couple of stupid things,” the coach said about an otherwise excellent 10-2 season. “It kind of snowballed from there.”
Few can start an avalanche like the Falcons whether it’s offense or defense this season.
The Falcons (12-0) posted their third shutout in four playoff games, allowing only six against Elm Creek after building a 50-0 quarterfinal lead.
Bloomfield stopped the early deluge following a nearly seven-minute Hitchcock opening touchdown drive.
Senior Trent Kisker quickly picked off the Bees’ first pass attempt only to see superb Bloomfield junior Wiley Ziegler make his own pass interception of Falcon senior Keynan Gaston.
Ziegler soon zipped about 25 yards one of the best Bees running plays all game.
However, Hitchcock soon built a “fort” around any potential scoring threats. Kisker’s sack forced Bloomfield from third down-and-6 to fourth-and-12.
They stuffed that next play, which ended the one potential game-tying threat.
The Falcons soon unleashed a 22-point bombardment during quarter two.
Senior Drew Scott started his four-TD playoff performance when he covered 1 yard and added the two points to make it 16-0.
Following a Bees punt, Keynan Gaston ran 4 yards to his 26th rushing TD in 10 games. Bloomfield stopped the two-point play, yet Hitchcock now held a 22-0 advantage.
“They were filling the A and B gaps, so went to our option game,” Falcons coach Randall Rath explained. “It took awhile to adjust. We’d seen them mainly play against spread offenses on film. But I thought we ran well. Drew Scott ran the ball exceptionally hard.”
Scott caught a wide-open pass over the middle for his second TD from 16 yards. His next two-point run finished the 30-0 first half.
Scott ran 4 yards to six more points following intermission.
His most impressive journey covered 36 yards where he ran through and past multiple defenders.
Hitchcock County added one more touchdown on a somewhat disliked fourth-down pass during the final quarter.
Needing 7 yards, Keynan Gaston rolled right and sent a pass just over one final Bee where twin brother Kolyn Gaston made the leaping catch.
Kolyn Gaston ran for seven TDs during the opening state 76-0 win over Maywood-Hayes Center.
On Friday, he took his brother’s pass 36 yards, which finished this 48-0 semifinal win.
All this did not change how Kuchar described his 2022 Bloomfield Bees. They upset No. 3 Wynot 34-22 last week to reach the semis and avenge their only other defeat.
“I’m proud of these kids right here, more than words could ever say,” he concluded. “I know the coaching staff enjoys them, and I know we feel bad. We wish we could have done more.
The Falcons advance into their first state football title game, playing No. 1 Howells-Dodge for that D2 state title in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21.