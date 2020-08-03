LINCOLN — There will be high school sports in Nebraska this fall.
The Nebraska School Activities Association’s board of directors voted 8-0 in favor of holding all fall sports seasons — including football and volleyball — as scheduled during a special meeting Monday morning via conference call.
Fall sports practices for most teams are set to begin statewide Monday, Aug. 10. Teams having early opening games may begin practice Wednesday.
For football, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is scheduled to play at Homer on Aug. 21, while the remaining area teams begin their seasons on either Aug. 27 or 28.
All volleyball teams may start regular-season competition on Aug. 27.
Cross country, boys tennis, girls golf and softball also received the go-ahead to play.
Omaha Public Schools and its seven high schools are exploring options for fall sports, with Douglas County among the hardest-hit counties by COVID-19.
The OPS board meeting earlier had been moved back a day to Tuesday, Aug. 4, yet an OPS spokesman said the decision might still come Monday.
Jay Bellar, executive director of the NSAA, said the NSAA last week sent a survey to schools.
“We asked real simple questions. ‘Are you planning on starting on time for football and volleyball?’ The answers are coming back overwhelmingly, ‘Yes, we are,’ except for the bigger schools,’’ he told the Omaha World-Herald. “Does that behoove us to take a look at doing something different (for Class A)? We don’t know that one way or the other, but we’re going to try to keep as open-minded as we can.”