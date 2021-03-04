Dave Hepner has been selected to take over as Norfolk High's volleyball coach, pending school board approval. Hepner has been the head volleyball coach at Hastings High School for the past 14 seasons.
He led Hastings to two state volleyball appearances and amassed 232 wins. Five seasons have ended with 20 or more wins. His teams have played in seven of the past eight district finals.
Before Hastings, Hepner was the head volleyball coach at Nebraska Christian College (five years and two national championships). He also was the head coach at Stanton High School from 2001 to 2007.
Hepner taught elementary physical education at Washington Elementary in Norfolk from 1995 to 2000. He will be an Alternatives for Success teacher at Norfolk High School starting this fall.
“I want to thank the Norfolk administration for having faith in me and giving me this opportunity." Hepner said. "I started my career in Norfolk and have always dreamed of being able to come back to such a great community with my family and help to build a program that all can be proud of.
"I am very humbled and excited to come and lead the volleyball program and look forward to getting to know all the athletes and community members that will help the program succeed.”
Hepner graduated from Grand Island Northwest in 1986 and played on the 1985 state championship football team. He and his wife, Connie, have three children, Chayce 20, Cole 17, and Carson 13.
“We are excited to have coach Hepner rejoin the Norfolk teaching and coaching staff, " said Ben Ries, Norfolk High's activities director. "His head coaching experience and passion for the game became evident through the search process.
"He has built successful programs at each of his coaching stops and I look forward to watching the Panther volleyball program develop under his leadership.”