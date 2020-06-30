IOWA CITY, Iowa — Isaac Heimes, a senior-to-be at Norfolk High School currently sits tied for seventh at the 2020 Midwest Junior Champion after 36 holes.
Heimes shot rounds of 77 and 72 on Monday and sits 11 strokes behind leader Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls, S.D.
The 54-hole event, being held at Finkine Golf Course, was to conclude with 18 holes on Tuesday.
Other Nebraskans among the 76-man field are Jason Kolbas of Lincoln (T22nd); Colton Stock of Omaha (T35th); Will Mullin of Omaha and Rex Soulliere of Omaha (T40th); Andrew Wittaker of Elkhorn (T54th) and Mason Burger of Papillion (T65th).