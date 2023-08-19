NEW YORK — Experience made the difference for Denis Goltsov in a submission win over Norfolk native Jordan Heiderman on Friday in the Professional Fighters League heavyweight division playoff semifinals.

Goltsov won via an arm-triangle choke at 4:16 of the first round at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Goltsov improved to 32-7 and advanced the the PFL finals for the first time after qualifying for the semifinals in four seasons.

Heiderman suffered his first loss in eight professional fights. He went 1-1 during last year’s “The Ultimate Fighter” competition, but those contests were considered exhibitions.

Golsov — who is from St. Petersburg, Russia — took Heiderman down 75 seconds into the fight. He used some ground and pound to open a cut on the bridge of Heiderman’s nose before transitioning from one submission attempt to lock in the arm-triangle choke to force Heiderman to tap out.

Heiderman had advanced to the playoff by winning as a fill-in during the regular season. He was the No. 4 seed in the semifinals while Goltsov was the top seed and now has first-round finishes in all three of his PFL fights this year.

