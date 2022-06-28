Jordan Heiderman’s bid to become “The Ultimate Fighter” came up short.
The Norfolk heavyweight fell in the current season’s semifinal round in an episode that streamed on ESPN Plus late Monday evening.
Zac Pauga — a 34-year-old from Denver — defeated Heiderman by technical knockout 38 seconds into the second round to win a meeting of 5-0 fighters.
Pauga advances to the live finale of the season, where the winners will be awarded contracts to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Heiderman withstood big punches by Pauga in the first round and used his wrestling to momentarily take control of the action.
But Pauga didn’t waste any time finishing things in the second round. He dropped Heiderman with a left hook, then pounced on him to force the referee to stop the contest.
“Zac came out strong like I knew he was,” Heiderman said on the episode. “I’m just a little disappointed. I wasn’t fully healed from my last fight. I took some big blows and, unfortunately, it transferred into this fight.
“But no excuses. Zac is a good fighter. Hat’s off to him. He came out to fight. That’s exactly what he did and took care of business.”
Pauga’s wins this season both came against Nebraskans. He eliminated Nyle Bartling of Unadilla in the first round.
Heiderman and Pauga were both members of UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena’s team this season. She refused to corner either fighter, so their home coaches were flown in.
Heiderman had Nick Norris from Dodge’s Bomb Squad cornering him.
“I don’t come from a big gym,” Heiderman said. “We’ve got a dozen guys, and we’re just blue-collar workers who like to beat each other up in our spare time. I’m excited to put our gym on the map and show everybody what Nebraska is made of.”
In interviews shown leading up to the fight, Heiderman said he knew Pauga would be a big challenge.
“I’m excited about fighting Zac,” he said. “I think he’s probably the toughest fighter in the house. This fight’s going to be a war, and Zac is tough. He’s durable. He’s been a professional athlete a good chunk of his life.
“This is going to come down to who wants this more and who makes mistakes and who doesn’t.”
The episode also showed the semifinalists getting one video call with someone from home. They had been cut off from their friends and families after moving into a house in Las Vegas to film the season.
Footage aired of Heiderman’s call with his girlfriend, Vanessa Hitz.
He also expressed his appreciation of the support he had received from his family throughout his mixed martial arts career and described the sacrifices he had made.
“To come to ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ I quit a six-figure job to train and fight full time,” he said. “It’s a scary thought, but I’m excited and I wouldn’t be able to live my life without knowing I gave it everything I have.”