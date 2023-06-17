Jordan Heiderman

JORDAN HEIDERMAN, a Norfolk native, won his Professional Fighters League debut on Friday and will advance to the heavyweight division semifinals.

 Courtesy photo

ATLANTA — Norfolk resident Jordan Heiderman made the most of his Professional Fighters League debut on Friday.

Heiderman secured a first-round victory, which earned him enough points to be one of four heavyweights to advance to the PFL’s playoff round.

Heiderman (7-0) defeated previously undefeated Patrick Brady of Sewell, New Jersey, at 2:26 of the first round. As Heiderman landed a kick to the left leg, Brady took a step back and his right knee appeared to give out. Brady slumped to the mat with his back to the cage and waved to the referee to stop the fight.

That earned Heiderman the maximum six points and allowed him to advance to the PFL semifinals as the fourth seed despite entering during the midway point of the two-fight regular season.

“I feel great about the six points, but that’s not how I was planning for the fight to go,” Heiderman said in his post-fight interview on ESPN Plus. “I was going to taking him down, choke him out. But I knew he was going to come out hard right away like he did with heavy leg kicks. They were starting to take their toll, but I persevered, come through and got the win.”

Heiderman will face top-seeded Denis Goltsov (31-7) of St. Petersburg, Russia, in the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 18 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Goltsov is a three-time PFL semifinalist who finished both of his regular-season bouts in the first round.

Tags

In other news

BASEBALL: Norfolk Seniors 3, Wayne 2; Juniors 9, Wayne 3

BASEBALL: Norfolk Seniors 3, Wayne 2; Juniors 9, Wayne 3

The Norfolk American Legion baseball teams took home a pair of quality wins Thursday night when the Norfolk Auto Center Seniors and Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors defeated their counterparts from Wayne 3-2 and 9-3, respectively, at Veterans Memorial Park.

Northeast athletes named to ICCAC spring academic all-region team

Northeast athletes named to ICCAC spring academic all-region team

AMES, Iowa — Student athletes from across all eight athletic programs at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their academic work. Ninety-eight student athletes were named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Association (ICCAC) Academic All-Region Team.