ATLANTA — Norfolk resident Jordan Heiderman made the most of his Professional Fighters League debut on Friday.
Heiderman secured a first-round victory, which earned him enough points to be one of four heavyweights to advance to the PFL’s playoff round.
Heiderman (7-0) defeated previously undefeated Patrick Brady of Sewell, New Jersey, at 2:26 of the first round. As Heiderman landed a kick to the left leg, Brady took a step back and his right knee appeared to give out. Brady slumped to the mat with his back to the cage and waved to the referee to stop the fight.
That earned Heiderman the maximum six points and allowed him to advance to the PFL semifinals as the fourth seed despite entering during the midway point of the two-fight regular season.
“I feel great about the six points, but that’s not how I was planning for the fight to go,” Heiderman said in his post-fight interview on ESPN Plus. “I was going to taking him down, choke him out. But I knew he was going to come out hard right away like he did with heavy leg kicks. They were starting to take their toll, but I persevered, come through and got the win.”
Heiderman will face top-seeded Denis Goltsov (31-7) of St. Petersburg, Russia, in the semifinals on Friday, Aug. 18 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Goltsov is a three-time PFL semifinalist who finished both of his regular-season bouts in the first round.