The Northeast Community College baseball team celebrated its 30th win of the season on Thursday afternoon, defeating the No. 8-ranked Tritons of Iowa Central Community College 9-8.
The Hawks are now 30-12, 14-6 in the ICCAC, with the win.
Gabe Rodriguez picked up the win on the mound, pitching a no-hitter through three innings, while Northeast hitters accumulated a 6-0 lead with a combined seven hits in the first two innings.
Iowa Central scored all eight of its runs in two innings, putting 4 on the scoreboard in the fourth and--trailing 9-4 after five innings of play--added 3 more runs in the top of the sixth before relievers Eli Crnkovich and Gage Ingram closed out the Hawks victory combining to limit the Tritons to three scoreless innings. Ingram picked up the save working the final two frames.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.