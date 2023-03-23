Hawks’ Beaumont throws a no-hitter

BOONE, Iowa – After suffering a 4-3 loss in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Des Moines Area Community College, Northeast Community College need a bounce-back performance.
It got that and more as Clay Beaumont tossed seven inning of no-hit ball during a 12-0 victory. “To bounce back and not only win the second game but for Clay to throw a no-hitter was just awesome for this team.” Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said. “Proud of the way we fought today and I’m really happy for Clay.”
The sophomore lefty from Tekamah, in his first start of the season, threw 89 pitches, striking out six. The no-hitter was the second in program history.
Beaumont got a plethora of run support as the Hawks scored four runs in the sixth inning and three in the final frame. Offensive leaders for Northeast were Nick Carlson (1-for-3, 3 RBI, 3 runs) and Harrison Taubert (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 runs).
The host Bears took game one, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 win in the conference opener for both squads.
Offensive leaders for Northeast in Game 1 were Taylor Gill (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Tom Shakespeare (1-for-3, HR, RBI). Gage Ingram suffered the loss going six innings, giving up six hits and striking out seven.
“The first game I thought we played well and gave ourselves a chance to win,” Clapp said. “We had opportunities to pull away but didn’t. Gage (Ingram) threw the ball really well today.”
Northeast (17-6, 1-1 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) will host Marshalltown Community College for a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.