To Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann, the Trojans' 10-13 record against Mid-State and Class C1 and C2 competition is evidence of the preparation his girls basketball team gained throughout the season, which helped the Trojans win the D1-4 district final against 20-6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday night at Norfolk High School.

And after the Trojans downed the Bulldogs 71-59, Hartington Cedar Catholic will return to state equally prepared to play the top-seed--whoever that may be.

Look for a full recap of the game later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.

Norfolk High boys defeat Lincoln High in A-1 play-in game

Norfolk's balanced scoring--featuring Cameron Eisenhauer's 33 points, along with Kallan Herman's 21, Tyson Stelling's 16, and Isaac Heimes' 10 all helped the Panthers defeat Lincoln High 84-72 Friday night in a Class A District A-1 play-in game.