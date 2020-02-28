To Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann, the Trojans' 10-13 record against Mid-State and Class C1 and C2 competition is evidence of the preparation his girls basketball team gained throughout the season, which helped the Trojans win the D1-4 district final against 20-6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Friday night at Norfolk High School.
And after the Trojans downed the Bulldogs 71-59, Hartington Cedar Catholic will return to state equally prepared to play the top-seed--whoever that may be.
Look for a full recap of the game later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.