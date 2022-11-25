WAYNE — During the recent NCAA Division II Central Region volleyball tournament, Wayne State sports information director Mike Grosz was honored with the Golden Buddha award as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's SID of the year.
The Golden Buddha reference goes way back to the old North Central Conference, when it included teams like the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Augustana from South Dakota, Northern State University, Minnesota State-Mankato, the North Dakota schools and even Morningside at one time.
Back in the 1990s, the award was given to the top SID in the former NCC and was voted on and distributed to the recipient by peers within the conference.
The award is full of tradition and is a bit informal but important to the recipient.
"It means the world. These are my peers handing it out," Grosz said. "To be chosen is a great thing, but it takes a lot of work to get it. Actually, if you love what you do, it isn't much work."
Before the COVID year back in 2020, the award was distributed to the next winner by the former winner at the NSIC summer meetings.
Back in 2008, the award was given to Paul Allan, longtime SID from Minnesota State-Mankato, after a 40-year career and 37 years with the Mavericks.
"Paul kept it for a while and decided to make it a conference thing," Grosz said. "Paul decided to put it back in circulation with the NSIC SIDs. It's been really great and makes me happy to receive it."
Grosz was shocked to receive the nod from his own people in the same business.
"I was completely surprised to have Josh (Deer) bring the Buddha to Wayne this past weekend," Grosz said.
Deer is the associate athletic director for communications at Concordia-St. Paul and the last recipient of the award.
"I will pass this along at the next summer meetings," Grosz said. "Although I am completely floored and honored, it's my job to pass this along."
The award itself has a lot of names on its base, but there is no room left to add more.
"I don't care if my name isn't on it," Grosz said. "I will be so proud to pass this along and so happy to receive it. I am very humbled."