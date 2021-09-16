The Nebraska girls state golf championship doesn’t start for another month, but many of Class A’s best teams got a sample of what’s to come in the Norfolk High School Invitational on Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.

Norfolk’s varsity team finished 13th in the field of 15 with a team score of 428. Phoebe Miller led her squad with a 102. Brook Burbach wasn’t far behind with a 106. 

Millard North won the invitational with a team score of 326. They also had the winner among individuals — Katie Ruge — who shot a 71.

Want to read the rest? Check back later at norfolkdailynews.com or read tomorrow's paper or epaper. 

Miller leads Panthers in Norfolk High Invitational

