Columbus Scotus, a team that features all five of its varsity players back from a state runner-up finish, won the championship at the Norfolk Catholic Invite on Monday.
Senior Nolan Fleming won the individual title, finishing with a 79--two strokes ahead of his younger brother, Nick, a sophomore who was also a part of last year's squad.
Norfolk Catholic finished in sixth place among the seven teams participating.
