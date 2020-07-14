COLUMBUS — Things couldn’t have gone much better over the weekend for the Golden Girls 18-and-under fast-pitch softball team.
The Norfolk squad finished 9-1 in claiming a Class B USSSA state title.
“We have been the runner up the past three years, starting with 14U, 16U and 18U last year,” Golden Girls 18s coach Jamie Adkins said. “We have had some injuries with some of our key players, so some girls had to step up and play some different positions.”
As a team, the Golden Girls hit .458, averaged 8.9 runs per game and outscored its opponents 89-33.
The Norfolk team opened the tournament by winning two games on Friday. The Golden Girls beat Prodigy East 15-4 and Flames of Nebraska 14-1.
On Saturday, Norfolk beat Elkhorn Edge 12-2 before losing to West Point 6-3.
On Sunday, the Golden Girls won seven-straight games to claim the title.
Trailing 9-2 in the bottom of the third, the Golden Girls rallied to beat Pender 11-10 on a Bailey Bernstrauch walk-off double.
The Golden Girls then beat Nebraska Force 16s 9-1 and West Point 9-2 before downing Nebraska Quakes Russell 3-1 and 6-2 to win the tournament.
Top hitters for Norfolk were Ali Sovereign (.700, 21 hits, 21 RBIs, 17 runs scored), Tay Schmidt (.633, 19 hits, 11 RBIs, 6 doubles, 14 runs scored and Brandy Unger (11 RBIs).
As for pitching, Unger finished 4-1 with 25 strikeouts and a 4.2 ERA. Ady Mlnarik went 3-0 and Jess Schmidt 1-0 with three saves. Schmidt pitched the championship game allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six.
“As a whole, our coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of a group of girls, which range from 14- to 18-years old and are mixed from surrounding towns,” Adkins said. “This team was down to its last out twice this weekend and fought hard for seven straight games on Sunday and never quit.”