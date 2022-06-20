HASTINGS — The Norfolk Golden Girls coached by Jamie Adkins repeated as the Class B U18 state champions on Sunday.
And they had to defeated the Norfolk Golden Girls to do it.
The Golden Girls completed an undefeated run through the state tournament by topping the younger Golden Girls team coached by Andrew Severance 9-0 in the championship game at the Smith Softball Complex.
Rylee Renner scattered four hits over four innings with one strikeout and no walks to earn the win. Emily Swoboda and Tara Koch didn’t allow a hit in the final inning to complete the shutout win.
Miley Wichman went 2 for 2 and provided the big hit, a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning that made it a 6-0 game. Wichman finished with five RBIs.
The Golden Girls also shut out DMilaco Black 5-0 on Sunday in the winners bracket final. Tristen Buss and Renner combined on a four-hit shutout.
On Saturday, the Golden Girls (16-7) defeated the Fremont Force 6-4 and the McCook Prodigy 8-4.
The younger Golden Girls (25-16-1) battled through the losers bracket with six straight wins after losing their opener on Friday.
They defeated the Nebraska Venom 12-9 and DMilaco 9-1 on Saturday.
The championship game was the fifth of the day on Sunday for the Golden Girls. Their marathon included wins over the Bennington Elite (2-1), McCook Prodigy (7-1), DMilaco (10-0) and DMilaco Black (4-1).