In other news

MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.

Kluver on top for Round of 32 of match play

LINCOLN — Stroke play qualifying for the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship wrapped up at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln on Tuesday, and Norfolk’s Luke Kluver earned medalist honors and the No. 1 seed for match play.