In other news
Gabe Ervin did his homework. Nebraska was the answer that kept coming up.
A pitching coach and downtime were two things CJ Hood never had until this spring. A few months later, both are key reasons why he will be playing college baseball at Nebraska.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus following months of acrimony.
LINCOLN — Stroke play qualifying for the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship wrapped up at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln on Tuesday, and Norfolk’s Luke Kluver earned medalist honors and the No. 1 seed for match play.
Nebraska added a junior college walk-on Monday as Iowa Western Community College defensive back Darius Moore announced his decision on social media.
The Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska will play baseball for the Huskers after all.
The Nebraska baseball team continued its torrid recruiting pace Monday as three in-state players in three different classes announced their commitments to the program.
LINCOLN — The first round of stroke play qualifying for the 53rd Nebraska Match Play Championship is complete at Hillcrest Country Club in Lincoln, and three players are tied for the lead at 68.