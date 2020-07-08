Golden Girls 16U and Kelly’s 18U split doubleheader

It was another battle between the Golden Girls 16U and Kelly’s 18U softball teams at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, as Kelly’s 18U prevailed in the first game 2-1, but the Golden Girls 16U came right back in the nightcap with a 3-0 victory.
The Golden Girls downed Kelly’s 3-1 and 11-3 in the previous meeting on June 24, but Kelly’s put the past behind them and put up a fight against the Golden Girls on Wednesday night.
The Golden Girls will practice on Thursday before they travel to Beatrice for the start of the USSSA State Tournament on Friday.
Kelly’s played in their final game in Norfolk this season but they will end the year with a tournament in Broken Bow this weekend.
