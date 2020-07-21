Golden Girls 14s

Norfolk Golden Girls 14s poise after winning the USSSA Class A State Softball title in Beatrice on Sunday. Pictured above are (front, from left) Adyson Mlnarik, Reilly Vrbsky, Addisyn Taake, Brylee Severance; (back) Miley Wichman, Jessica Schmidt, Ava Borgman, Lauren Darnell, Henley Morris, Makayla Mitchell. The team is coached by Andy Severance (far left), with assistance from Jim Wichman (front left) and Jim Vrbsky (back left). Not pictured: Kaia Kollmar.

 Courtesy photo

BEATRICE — The Golden Girls 14-and-under softball team finished 6-0 at the USSSA Class A State Softball tournament over the weekend.

The Norfolk squad opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Primetime Watts on Friday.

Henley Morris had two of the Golden Girls five hits. Ava Borgman and Jessica Schmidt each had an RBI.

The Golden Girls opened Saturday’s play with a 5-0 win over North Platte Prairie Fire.

Morris and Miley Wichman each had two hits. Morris drove in two runs.

Saturday evening, the Golden Girls defeated Nebraska Quakes 5-4.

Addisyn Taake had two hits. Borgman and Schmidt each had an RBI.

On Sunday, the Golden Girls opened with a 2-1 win over Primetime Watts.

Reilly Vrbsky and Wichman each had two hits. Morris and Schmidt each had RBIs.

The Golden Girls then defeated Nebraska Gold 6-5.

Vrbsky and Wichman each had two hits. Vrbsky drove in three runs while Makayla Mitchell added an RBI.

In the championship game, the Golden Girls defeated Primetime Watts 5-4.

Taake drove in two runs for the winners.

Game 1

PRMT 010 0 — 1 2 1

GG 14 210 X — 3 5 0

Game 2

NPPF 000 00 — 0 1 3

GG 14 220 01 — 5 7 0

Game 3

GG 14 004 001 — 5 6 2

NBRS 310 000 — 4 5 2

Game 4

PRMT 000 01 — 1 3 1

GG 14 100 01 — 2 6 0

Game 5

GG 14 210 3 — 6 7 0

NBRS 320 0 — 5 9 0

Game 6

PRMT 002 20 — 4 9 2

GG 14 301 01 — 5 7 0

Tags

In other news

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

LINCOLN — It got real the summer before ninth grade for Kennedi Orr. She, along with some of the nation’s best volleyball talent, rolled in for Nebraska’s Dream Team camp. At that moment, the player who would become the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class was among giants of the spor…

Non-winged sprint cars visit Off Road Speedway

Non-winged sprint cars visit Off Road Speedway

Thirteen 305 non-winged sprint cars made a first-ever visit to Off Road Speedway on Saturday night as part of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial celebration, with cars and drivers from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska.