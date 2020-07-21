BEATRICE — The Golden Girls 14-and-under softball team finished 6-0 at the USSSA Class A State Softball tournament over the weekend.
The Norfolk squad opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Primetime Watts on Friday.
Henley Morris had two of the Golden Girls five hits. Ava Borgman and Jessica Schmidt each had an RBI.
The Golden Girls opened Saturday’s play with a 5-0 win over North Platte Prairie Fire.
Morris and Miley Wichman each had two hits. Morris drove in two runs.
Saturday evening, the Golden Girls defeated Nebraska Quakes 5-4.
Addisyn Taake had two hits. Borgman and Schmidt each had an RBI.
On Sunday, the Golden Girls opened with a 2-1 win over Primetime Watts.
Reilly Vrbsky and Wichman each had two hits. Morris and Schmidt each had RBIs.
The Golden Girls then defeated Nebraska Gold 6-5.
Vrbsky and Wichman each had two hits. Vrbsky drove in three runs while Makayla Mitchell added an RBI.
In the championship game, the Golden Girls defeated Primetime Watts 5-4.
Taake drove in two runs for the winners.
Game 1
PRMT 010 0 — 1 2 1
GG 14 210 X — 3 5 0
Game 2
NPPF 000 00 — 0 1 3
GG 14 220 01 — 5 7 0
Game 3
GG 14 004 001 — 5 6 2
NBRS 310 000 — 4 5 2
Game 4
PRMT 000 01 — 1 3 1
GG 14 100 01 — 2 6 0
Game 5
GG 14 210 3 — 6 7 0
NBRS 320 0 — 5 9 0
Game 6
PRMT 002 20 — 4 9 2
GG 14 301 01 — 5 7 0