YORK — The Norfolk Golden Girls 14s came out of the gate sluggish but battled back in what seemed like an endless run of games to win the Class B USSSA state tournament over the weekend.
After starting out Friday evening and Saturday morning 0-3 in pool play, they started tournament play Saturday with an 11-1 win over Nebraska Edge-Black. The Golden Girls kept it going into Sunday and battled out of the loser’s bracket with seven straight wins. Each one came within a span of 14 hours and included an extra- inning win against Vortex of Lincoln.
To end the tournament, Norfolk knocked off North Platte Prairie Fire in back-to-back games to win the state title.
The Norfolk Golden Girls return to action on Friday when they start the Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls.