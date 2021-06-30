Golden Girls 14s

Members of the Golden Girls 14s, who won a Class B USSSA state title on Sunday, include (front row, from left) Layce Brandt, Chloe Harper, Hayle DeBoer, Zoey Nielsen, Aubrey Hanson, assistant coach Nate Carstens; (back row) coach Byron Wylie, Alexis Sporleder, Alyssa Schwindt, Karmen Karpisek, Payton Wylie, Addyson Onate, Autumn Emme, Kylie Baumgard and assistant coach Clint Brandt.

 Courtesy photo

YORK — The Norfolk Golden Girls 14s came out of the gate sluggish but battled back in what seemed like an endless run of games to win the Class B USSSA state tournament over the weekend.

After starting out Friday evening and Saturday morning 0-3 in pool play, they started tournament play Saturday with an 11-1 win over Nebraska Edge-Black. The Golden Girls kept it going into Sunday and battled out of the loser’s bracket with seven straight wins. Each one came within a span of 14 hours and included an extra- inning win against Vortex of Lincoln.

To end the tournament, Norfolk knocked off North Platte Prairie Fire in back-to-back games to win the state title.

The Norfolk Golden Girls return to action on Friday when they start the Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls.

