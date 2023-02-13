CLARKSON — The Mustangs erased a 15-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Eagles in the C2-6 subdistrict quarterfinal on Monday.
Stanton was down 45-30 with seven minutes, 56 seconds left, then went on a 22-8 run capped off by Rebecca Stoddard's seventh three-pointer of the night to take the lead for good.
The Mustangs will face Clarkson/Leigh in the subdistrict semifinal on Tuesday.
