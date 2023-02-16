HARTINGTON — The Trojans won their subdistrict for the sixth straight season after beating the Knights in the D1-4 final on Thursday at the Msgr. Cyril J. Werner Activities Center.
Cedar Catholic is now one win away from punching its fifth ticket to state in the last six years. Its district final opponent, date and time have yet to be determined.
With the team rated 14th in the NSAA power ratings coming into the game, Norfolk Catholic will have to wait and see if it qualifies for a district final or not.
