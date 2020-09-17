Unfortunately, too many missed putts contributed to the Norfolk High girls golf team 13th-place finish in the Norfolk Invite Thursday.
Millard North won the team title--finishing 16 strokes ahead of runner-up Lincoln East--with a team score of 330, while Nicole Kolbas, a sophomore from Lincoln Pius X, was the individual champion with a 1-over 73.
Top score for the Panthers belonged to Kylie Blume, who finished 41st overall with a score of 95.
