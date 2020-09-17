NDN golf

Unfortunately, too many missed putts contributed to the Norfolk High girls golf team 13th-place finish in the Norfolk Invite Thursday.

Millard North won the team title--finishing 16 strokes ahead of runner-up Lincoln East--with a team score of 330, while Nicole Kolbas, a sophomore from Lincoln Pius X, was the individual champion with a 1-over 73.

Top score for the Panthers belonged to Kylie Blume, who finished 41st overall with a score of 95.

Check back later for recap at norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.

 

Tags

In other news

Big Ten to start football season in October, according to sources

Big Ten to start football season in October, according to sources

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is back on for the fall after the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted to restart the season with a target date of Oct. 24, according to multiple national reports. Nebraska officials did not confirm the news Wednesday morning.

+7
Lutheran High crushes O'Neill in battle of unbeatens

Lutheran High crushes O'Neill in battle of unbeatens

A much-anticipated battle of unbeatens failed to live up to its billing on Tuesday as Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast cruised past Class C No. 7 O'Neill 25-8, 25-8, 25-17 at the Andrews Activity Center on the Lutheran High campus.