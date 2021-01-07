In a back and forth game, the Wakefield Trojans went on a 7-0 run to end the game and come away with a victory over the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles.
The Trojans hit their shots early and had a 12 point lead early in the second quarter. The Eagles stormed back, and on a 20 point swing, they led by eight points heading into the final quarter. However, it wasn't enough as Wakefield left the court with the win.
