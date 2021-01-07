NDN basketball

In a back and forth game, the Wakefield Trojans went on a 7-0 run to end the game and come away with a victory over the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles.

The Trojans hit their shots early and had a 12 point lead early in the second quarter. The Eagles stormed back, and on a 20 point swing, they led by eight points heading into the final quarter. However, it wasn't enough as Wakefield left the court with the win.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Friday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

Sports shorts and scores for Jan. 6

Sports shorts and scores for Jan. 6

Today's sport shorts headlines include CSIC honors Norling; Husker-Purdue game postponed; Knight JV girls down St. Francis; Panther JV boys top North; NHS girls reserve game canceled; Quail Run’s McGrew honored; 