Girls Basketball: St Francis 60, Crofton 50

After being down 13 points early in the second half, Crofton cut the deficit to 3 points with 3 minutes remaining in the game. The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers then went on an 8-2 run over the next two minutes to seal the game and advance to the championship round at the West Point-Beemer Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Crofton was considered the top team in Class C2 before tonight's matchup while St. Francis was considered the top team in Class D2. The Flyers were led Monday by Allison Weidner, the senior point guard and Husker Women's Basketball commit.
