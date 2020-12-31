Girls Basketball: St. Francis 50, West Point-Beemer 40

NDN basketball

The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers scored first and never relinquished their lead, winning the West-Point Beemer Holiday Tournament. St. Francis went on a 9-0 run over the last four minutes of the first quarter against the West Point-Beemer Cadets and while the Cadets managed to cut the lead to 5 midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't overcome the fast start from the Flyers.

St. Francis stayed unbeaten with the win and remains the top team in Class D2 Girls Basketball. 

