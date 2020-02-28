WISNER - North Bend Central came back from five points down with five seconds to play in regulation to defeat Norfolk Catholic 55-47 in overtime and advance to the state tournament which starts in Lincoln on Thursday.
Kaitlin Emanuel made a steal with five seconds left to pull the Tigers within three at 45-42. After a time out, the Norfolk Catholic in-bound pass bounced off a Knight player with 4.2 seconds left giving the Tigers one last chance.
The Tigers worked the ball to Sydney Emanuel, who drained a 3 from the top of the key to send the game overtime.
North Bend outscored Norfolk Catholic 10-2 in the extra session to win the game and punch its ticket to next week's state tournament.