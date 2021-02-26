GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29

.Ice jams may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the
river. A few roads could be impacted.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM FLOODING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of east central Nebraska...northeast Nebraska and
southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central
Nebraska, Butler, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington.
In northeast Nebraska, Antelope, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte
and Stanton. In southeast Nebraska, Cass.
* Through Monday morning
* Temperatures averaging the 40s and 50s through the weekend will
continue to slowly melt snow which will go into the river system.
This extra water, combined with the warm temperatures, and
thinning of river ice may cause additional ice break up and
eventual ice jams.
* An ice jam currently exists in the Platte River near Schuyler with
water over Highway 15. Another long duration ice jam remains in
place near Fremont with a few roads impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert
for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding
should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&