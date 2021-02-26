NDN basketball

NORTH BEND — Defending Class C1 champion North Bend Central shut down a potent West Point-Beemer attack, including a scoreless stretch of more than eight minutes, as the Tigers punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 40-29 victory Friday night at Tiger Arena.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29

+5
Cedar Catholic get defensive to sideline Lutheran High

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic got downright defensive in the second half, specifically the final eight minutes, as the Trojans turned back Lutheran High Northeast here in the C2-5 subdistrict finals 52-39 — but not without a fight.