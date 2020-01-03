NDN basketball

Norfolk Catholic's girls and boys swept their visitors from Winnebago on Friday night. The Knight girls held on for a 55-53 victory before the boys team won its fourth straight with a 69-61 triumph over the Indians.

In other news

Unbeatens clash in Northeast Shootout finals

WAYNE — It took an extra day but Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn met in the boys’ final of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout here at Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College Tuesday afternoon in a battle of unbeaten teams, 62-57.