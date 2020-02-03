WEST POINT - Norfolk Catholic used a balanced scoring attack to defeat O'Neill for the second time in six days, 57-45 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-State Conference tournament.
Hanna Neesen and Anna Kassmeier each had 13 points for the Knights while teammate Hayden Wolf added 11.
Alyssa Eichelberger and Lauren Young both scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Host and top seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic won the opener over Boone Central 59-26.
Norfolk Catholic will face GACC in the semifinals, Thursday at Northeast Community College at 6 p.m.
O'Neill and Boone Central will also play at 6 p.m. on Thursday, in the consolation bracket at Norfolk Catholic.