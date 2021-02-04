The first half was tightly contested between Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic, but the Lady Bluejays won the third quarter 7-0 and would go on to win the game, 35-26. All seven of the Lady Bluejays' third quarter points were scored by Brenna Rief, who scored a game high 17 points.
In the other semifinal matchup, the Crofton girls took on O'Neill. The first quarter was a hard fought battle with the score 15-13 in favor of the Lady Warriors. Crofton won the second quarter 15-6 which made all the difference as they won the game, 56-38.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Crofton will play for the Mid-State Conference Girls Championship game Saturday night.
