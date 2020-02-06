NDN basketball

Fourth-seeded Norfolk Catholic hit some key free throws down the stretch to hold off No. 1 seed Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday, 54-47, in the first of two Mid-State Conference tournament girls semifinal games at Northeast Community College

The Knights will now battle second-seeded Crofton for the league title on Saturday after the Warriors had little trouble in defeating No. 3 seed Battle Creek in the nightcap, 66-39.

Wayne State's Rice Auditorium will be the site of Saturday's games. Battle Creek will play Guardian Angels for third place at 2:30 p.m.while the Norfolk Catholic-Crofton championship contest is set for a 6 p.m. opening tip.   

