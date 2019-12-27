Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. MIXED PRECIPITATION CHANGING TO ALL SNOW SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY. AND THEN FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&