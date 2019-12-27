HUMPHREY - Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis shut down down Class D No. 4 Wynot in the second quarter then held on for a 66-50 victory in the opening round of the Humphrey St. Francis holiday tournament on Friday.
The Flyers were led by University of Nebraska recruit, junior Allison Weidner who poured in 30 points despite being the focal point of a Wynot box-and-one defense.
St. Francis will now play Class C No. 4 Crofton in the tourney final. The Warriors earned an impressive 64-43 win over York earlier on Friday. The Dukes had come into the tournament sporting a 7-0 record and ranked No. 3 in the state in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald.