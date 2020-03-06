NDN basketball

LINCOLN - Humphrey St. Francis star and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 39 points and led the Flyers into the Class D2 state championship game on Friday with a 68-38 semifinal victory over Mullen at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

St. Francis will now play Wynot, a 37-27 winner over Falls City Sacred Heart in the other semi.

The Flyers defeated the Blue Devils in the opening round of the St. Francis holiday tournament in December, 66-50. But Wynot defeated the Flyers in the opening round of last year's state tournament en route to its seventh state championship. 

Watch: Wynot to play for D2 title

Fourth-seed Wynot will have a chance to play for the Class D2 championship after posting a 37-27 semifinal victory over Falls City Sacred Heart in the 2020 Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament on Friday at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

Girls basketball:Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38

CWC suffers gut-wrenching semifinal defeat

LINCOLN — Chambers/Wheeler Central led by five after three quarters but gave up an 11-0 run to unbeaten Pleasanton to start the the fourth, and the Renegades' comeback effort fell just short as the Bulldogs prevailed 50-46 in the Class D1 semifinals of the state girls tournament at the Bob D…

Watch: North Bend to play for title

North Bend Central punched its ticket to the big show on Saturday after defeating seventh-seed Adams Central 39-31 in semifinal action of the Class C1 2020 Nebraska Girls State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.

Ponca defense suffocates GICC

LINCOLN — Fourth-seeded Ponca held Grand Island Central Catholic scoreless for the first 7 minutes, 47 seconds of the first quarter and then limited the Crusaders to just three points in the third quarter en route to a suffocating 56-38 victory in the opening round of the Class C2 girls stat…