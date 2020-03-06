Girls basketball:Humphrey St. Francis 68, Mullen 38

LINCOLN - Humphrey St. Francis star and University of Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner scored 39 points and led the Flyers into the Class D2 state championship game on Friday with a 68-38 semifinal victory over Mullen at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
St. Francis will now play Wynot, a 37-27 winner over Falls City Sacred Heart in the other semi.
The Flyers defeated the Blue Devils in the opening round of the St. Francis holiday tournament in December, 66-50. But Wynot defeated the Flyers in the opening round of last year's state tournament en route to its seventh state championship.