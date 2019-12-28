NDN basketball

HUMPHREY - Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis won its own holiday tournament with a 67-55 victory over Class C No. 4 Crofton. 

From the opening tip it was an entertaining contest between two of the state's best small-school programs.

Earlier in the day, Class D No. 4 Wynot took third place in the tournament over York 45-38. 

Coming into the tournament, York was undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the state for Class B by the Omaha World-Herald, but in the last two days, the Dukes fell first to Crofton and then to the Blue Devils.

Tigers tame Bulldogs' unbeaten starts

NORTH BEND — For the first seven minutes, it looked like Class C No. 2 North Bend Central would run all over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a battle of undefeated East Husker Conference teams.

St. Francis "zones" out Wynot

HUMPHREY - Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth doesn't usually like for his teams to play a zone defense. “But you can't be too proud and you have to go with what's working,” Reichmuth said. “We kind of worked on it a little bit, just this morning, and it was the right move tonight.”