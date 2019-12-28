HUMPHREY - Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis won its own holiday tournament with a 67-55 victory over Class C No. 4 Crofton.
From the opening tip it was an entertaining contest between two of the state's best small-school programs.
Earlier in the day, Class D No. 4 Wynot took third place in the tournament over York 45-38.
Coming into the tournament, York was undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the state for Class B by the Omaha World-Herald, but in the last two days, the Dukes fell first to Crofton and then to the Blue Devils.