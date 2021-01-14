Girls Basketball: Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

NDN basketball

The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers led nearly the entire game and while the Pierce Bluejays cut the deficit to one point midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't get over the hump as the Flyers won and remained undefeated.

The Bluejays fought hard throughout the game. Even though they were down 10 points at the end of the first quarter and 13 points during the third quarter, they turned the match into a one possession game each time. The Flyers were led Thursday night by Husker Women's Basketball commit Allison Weidner.

