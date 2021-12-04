A strong day by Isabel Hass and a late surge by Guardian Angels Central Catholic resulted in a dominant win for the Bluejays, as they defeated Lutheran High Northeast 75-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.
Hass led the team with 19 points and four three-pointers. Kelsy Steffen had 11 of her own.
Mia Furst led the Eagles with 20 points.
How did we get here? Be sure to check back online at norfolkdailynews.com for the full article to find out. You can also check the paper or epaper on Monday.