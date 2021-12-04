A strong day by Isabel Hass and a late surge by Guardian Angels Central Catholic resulted in a dominant win for the Bluejays, as they defeated Lutheran High Northeast 75-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.

Hass led the team with 19 points and four three-pointers. Kelsy Steffen had 11 of her own.

Mia Furst led the Eagles with 20 points.

How did we get here? Be sure to check back online at norfolkdailynews.com for the full article to find out. You can also check the paper or epaper on Monday.

 

Tags

In other news

+10
Howells-Dodge outmuscles Pierce

Howells-Dodge outmuscles Pierce

HOWELLS — A basketball game broke out in the second half of a game between a couple of football powers here Thursday night with Howells-Dodge eventually outmuscling Pierce 54-42 in both teams' first game on the hardwood this season.

Boone Central, Howells-Dodge top final rankings

Boone Central, Howells-Dodge top final rankings

What a season we had in 2021. I can’t begin to tell you how fun it was seeing the area’s best teams and games from August to November. Whatever the weather, a football field is not a bad place to be on a Friday night.

Nebraska rout Wake Forest for Huskers' eighth straight win

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — For the first time in more than a decade, the Nebraska women have won their first eight games. And the latest victory in NU’s streak — an 86-60 rout of previously undefeated Wake Forest — might be the best of the bunch.