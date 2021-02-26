NDN basketball

WEST POINT - Guardian Angels Central Catholic used relentless full-court pressure defense as its ticket to state as the Bluejays withstood the challenge of a scrappy Norfolk Catholic team, 53-42 in the C2-3 district final on Friday in West Point.

Livia Hunke led a balanced Bluejay scoring attack with 11 points while Kassidy Kaup added nine.

Kalea Fischer paced the Knights with 12 points; Elly Piper had 11 and Mary Fennessy, 10.

Guardian Angels is off to the Class C2 state tournament with a record of 23-3 while Norfolk Catholic ends its season at 12-12. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Bend Central 40, West Point-Beemer 29

NORTH BEND — Defending Class C1 champion North Bend Central shut down a potent West Point-Beemer attack, including a scoreless stretch of more than eight minutes, as the Tigers punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 40-29 victory Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Cedar Catholic get defensive to sideline Lutheran High

HARTINGTON — Hartington Cedar Catholic got downright defensive in the second half, specifically the final eight minutes, as the Trojans turned back Lutheran High Northeast here in the C2-5 subdistrict finals 52-39 — but not without a fight.