Girls Basketball: GACC 76, Norfolk Catholic 36

NORFOLK — GACC went on a 15-0 run over five minutes of game time during the first half and maintained a double digit lead throughout the rest of the game, winning against Norfolk Catholic 76-36.
It looked to be a physical, defensive battle at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center as both teams were tied at 4 points with 3 minutes remaining on the clock in the first quarter, but GACC turned up the pressure on defense which led to points on offense.
