WAYNE -- Class C No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and No. 3 Crofton set up their second meeting of the year with semifinal wins in the Mid-State Conference tournament on Thursday.

Crofton used 13 points from Jayden Jordan to defeat Pierce for the second time within eight days, this time 43-31.

GACC scored the final 13 points to pull away from Battle Creek 58-40, a team it defeated 58-13 earlier in the season. Sophia Hass led the Bluejays with 17 points.

