NDN basketball

BATTLE CREEK - Host Battle Creek held on late to defeat Class C No. 5 O'Neill 44-43 in Mid-State Conference action on Friday.

BriAnna Zohner led the victorious Bravettes with 10 points while Blair Gutschall paced the Eagles with a game-high 14.

Tags

In other news

BOYS BASKETBALL: BRLD 73, Howells-Dodge 63

BOYS BASKETBALL: BRLD 73, Howells-Dodge 63

LYONS -- Class C No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur led by 21 points late in the first half, but managed to hit just enough shots down the stretch to hold off a furious comeback by Class D No. 5 Howells-Dodge 73-63 in East Husker Conference boys basketball action Friday night.

Sports shorts and scores for Dec. 20

Sports shorts and scores for Dec. 20

Recaps from Norfolk High boys and girls reserve basketball games, Norfolk High freshman girls basketball and Norfolk Junior High boys basketball games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norfolk Catholic 52, Lutheran High Northeast 34

Lutheran High scored 12 of the game's first 14 points, but Norfolk Catholic scored 11-straight points and then held the hosts to one basket in the final eight minutes as the Knights left the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center with a 52-34 girls basketball win Thursday night.