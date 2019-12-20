BATTLE CREEK - Host Battle Creek held on late to defeat Class C No. 5 O'Neill 44-43 in Mid-State Conference action on Friday.
BriAnna Zohner led the victorious Bravettes with 10 points while Blair Gutschall paced the Eagles with a game-high 14.
COLUMBUS -- The common denominator in the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams’ sweep of the Discoverers was defense.
LYONS -- Class C No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur led by 21 points late in the first half, but managed to hit just enough shots down the stretch to hold off a furious comeback by Class D No. 5 Howells-Dodge 73-63 in East Husker Conference boys basketball action Friday night.
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Recaps from Norfolk High boys and girls reserve basketball games, Norfolk High freshman girls basketball and Norfolk Junior High boys basketball games.
Bellevue West senior Zavier Betts said Friday that signing with Nebraska is "unbelievable."
For a minute, coach Tim Kassmeier and his Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team felt as though it was happening again when the Knights trailed 12-2 at Lutheran High Northeast midway through the first quarter of Thursday's game.
Lutheran High scored 12 of the game's first 14 points, but Norfolk Catholic scored 11-straight points and then held the hosts to one basket in the final eight minutes as the Knights left the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center with a 52-34 girls basketball win Thursday night.
