Ainsworth 55, Burwell 52

Bloomfield 40, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Boyd County 57, Santee 47

CWC-Ewing 47, Twin Loup 28

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas 33

Creighton 65, Stuart 35

Crofton 41, Ponca 37

Douglas County West 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 46

Elba 49, St. Edward 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Osmond 31

Homer 61, Randolph 25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 44, Stanton 25

Madison 34, Winside 20

Niobrara/Verdigre 67, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Norfolk Catholic 45, Humphrey St. Francis 39

North Bend Central 63, Raymond Central 34

Parkview Christian 58, Tekamah-Herman 35

Summerland 52, Plainview 46

Wakefield 60, Lutheran High Northeast 51

West Point-Beemer 49, Fort Calhoun 23

Wisner-Pilger 55, Arlington 30

This week in Nebraska athletics & Husker highlights

Defense plays role in Lutheran High boys, Wakefield girls victories

A defensive change in the fourth quarter paid big dividends for the Lutheran High Northeast boys basketball team Tuesday night--sparking a 19-0 run that allowed the Eagles to erase a nine-point deficit, tie the game at 41-41, then take their first lead of the game on a Cort McKeown field goal.