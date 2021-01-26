Area basketball scores

Bloomfield 57, Wausa 29

Bridgeport 75, Sioux County 46

Crawford 55, Hemingford 51

David City 44, Mead 25

Fort Calhoun 37, Raymond Central 33

Gering 65, Torrington, Wyo. 55

Holyoke, Colo. 45, Perkins County 29

Lakota Tech, S.D. 83, Hay Springs 25

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 50, Osmond 45

Mitchell 65, Kimball 31

Morrill 63, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 24

Norfolk Catholic 44, O'Neill 43

Ogallala 47, McCook 37

Sedgwick County, Colo. 59, Potter-Dix 18

RPAC Conference Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Arapahoe 52, Bertrand 34

Second Round

Alma 44, Southern Valley 40

Cambridge 41, Medicine Valley 24

West Division

Second Round

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Wallace 33

Wauneta-Palisade 62, Dundy County-Stratton 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elba vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. Summerland, ppd.

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Southern, ppd.

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Ponca, ppd.

Oakland-Craig vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, ccd.

Papillion-LaVista vs. Millard South, ppd.

Silver Lake vs. Wilcox-Hildreth, ppd.

Tekamah-Herman vs. Omaha Mercy, ppd.

Wood River vs. Ord, ppd.

