Area basketball scores

Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31

CWC 77, Ainsworth 39

Crofton 63, Wayne 27

Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39

Guardian Angels 65, Battle Creek 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40

Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53

Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20

Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36

North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26

North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

O'Neill 66, Wagner, S.D. 38

Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55

Ponca 51, Winnebago 37

Randolph 47, Winside 19

St. Mary's 54, Santee 45

Stanton 47, Madison 23

West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Burwell 46, Central Valley 20

Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16

Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21

Palmer 28, Fullerton 26

Tags

In other news

+5
Lutheran High’s upsets one-loss Walthill

Lutheran High’s upsets one-loss Walthill

NORFOLK — The Walthill boys began the second half on a 16-5 run that cut their deficit to two points against the Lutheran High Northeast boys. The Eagles responded with a 16-2 run over the next six and a half minutes which sealed their 62-47 victory.

Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

Boys Basketball: Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47

The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles went on an 18-3 run in the first six minutes and while the Walthill Blujays cut their deficit to two points midway through the third quarter, the early run proved to be too much to come back from.

Postgame: Class C, D match ups highlighted

Postgame: Class C, D match ups highlighted

Matchups between Class C and D teams highlight this week's look at basketball action in Northeast Nebraska. On the girls' side, Pierce and Humphrey St. Francis went head to head. One the boys' side, it was Wayne taking on Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. How did the classes hold up against one anot…

Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Wayne boys the surprise team of 2020-21

Before the 2020-21 basketball season tipped off, few people thought Wayne would be one of the best teams in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. But after a 13-2 start, the Blue Devils have proven to be not just one of the area's best sides, but arguably the best. 