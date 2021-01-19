Arlington 51, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 77, Wakefield 31
CWC 77, Ainsworth 39
Crofton 63, Wayne 27
Elkhorn Valley 55, Wausa 39
Guardian Angels 65, Battle Creek 24
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Creighton 40
Homer 46, Tri County Northeast 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Summerland 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 34, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lincoln North Star 63, Norfolk 53
Lutheran High Northeast 86, Walthill 20
Norfolk Catholic 38, Pierce 36
North Bend Central 47, Columbus Scotus 26
North Central 57, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
O'Neill 66, Wagner, S.D. 38
Osmond 60, Bloomfield 55
Ponca 51, Winnebago 37
Randolph 47, Winside 19
St. Mary's 54, Santee 45
Stanton 47, Madison 23
West Point-Beemer 53, Elkhorn 51
Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 43
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Burwell 46, Central Valley 20
Humphrey St. Francis 89, Riverside 16
Nebraska Christian 54, Heartland Lutheran 21
Palmer 28, Fullerton 26