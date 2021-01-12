Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43

Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24

CWC 64, Stuart 35

Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44

Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT

Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42

Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 17

Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Pender 65, Homer 20

Ponca 70, Wakefield 62

Summerland 54, Creighton 34

Walthill 55, Madison 52

Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25

Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44

