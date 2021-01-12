Ainsworth 56, Boyd County 43
Bishop Neumann 62, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 24
CWC 64, Stuart 35
Cody-Kilgore 61, Valentine 44
Columbus Scotus 48, Norfolk Catholic 44, OT
Elkhorn Valley 47, Stanton 42
Fullerton 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Howells/Dodge 47
North Bend Central 60, Arlington 17
Osmond 52, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Pender 65, Homer 20
Ponca 70, Wakefield 62
Summerland 54, Creighton 34
Walthill 55, Madison 52
Wayne 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 25
Winnebago 70, Tri County Northeast 44