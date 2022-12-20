Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27

Columbus Scotus 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37

Crofton 46, O'Neill 32

Gregory, S.D. 41, North Central 40

Guardian Angels 47, Wayne 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley, S.D. 45

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30

Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39

Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34

North Bend Central 46, Milford 40

Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34

Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29

West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54, OT

Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34

Wisner-Pilger 45, Stanton 35

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37

Tags

In other news