Battle Creek 44, Lutheran High Northeast 33
Guardian Angels 65, Archbishop Bergan 37
Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25
Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Neligh-Oakdale 38
North Central 51, West Holt 30
O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32
Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18
Stanton 37, Plainview 24
Summerland 55, St. Mary's 35
West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.
North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.
Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.