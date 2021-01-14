Area basketball scores

Battle Creek 44, Lutheran High Northeast 33

Guardian Angels 65, Archbishop Bergan 37

Heartland Lutheran 35, St. Edward 25

Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Neligh-Oakdale 38

North Central 51, West Holt 30

O'Neill 52, Ainsworth 32

Pender 66, Omaha Nation 18

Stanton 37, Plainview 24

Summerland 55, St. Mary's 35

West Point-Beemer 75, Schuyler 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa vs. Wakefield, ppd.

North Bend Central vs. Wayne, ppd.

Winside vs. Walthill, ppd.

In other news

The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers led nearly the entire game and while the Pierce Bluejays cut the deficit to one point midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't get over the hump as the Flyers won and remained undefeated.

RB Stepp lands at Nebraska after transfer from USC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Running back Markese Stepp has transferred from Southern California to Nebraska, strengthening an area of need for the Cornhuskers following the departures of Dedrick Mills and Wan’Dale Robinson.