Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary's 44
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37
Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37
CWC 56, Ord 38
Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29
Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27
High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20
Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23
Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25
Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT
Minden 47, Valentine 39
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47
Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55
Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33
Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64
Twin River 72, Madison 38
West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Championship
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39
Consolation
Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43