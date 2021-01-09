Area basketball scores

Anselmo-Merna 48, St. Mary's 44

Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Wayne 37

Broken Bow 50, Oakland-Craig 37

CWC 56, Ord 38

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Tekamah-Herman 29

Elkhorn Valley 48, West Holt 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Tri County Northeast 27

High Plains Community 51, St. Edward 20

Homer 66, Omaha Nation 23

Howells/Dodge 36, Plainview 28

Humphrey St. Francis 69, Burwell 25

Malcolm 33, North Central 32, OT

Minden 47, Valentine 39

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Stuart 47

Newell-Fonda, Iowa 80, Crofton 55

Santee 66, Spalding Academy 33

Stanton 67, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 64

Twin River 72, Madison 38

West Point-Beemer 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 48

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Championship

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Wausa 39

Consolation

Osmond 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 43

WAYNE — Concordia-St. Paul used 52 percent shooting to roll past Wayne State 96-60 Friday evening in the NSIC South Division women’s basketball opener for both teams at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 3-0 and 1-0 in the league while WSC slips to 1-2 and 0-1 in the NSIC.

O'Neill native and Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz is headed back to the college ranks as he’s joined the LSU Tigers coaching staff as the new offensive coordinator.