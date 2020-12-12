Area basketball scores

Adams Central 58, Winnebago 54

Burwell 41, West Holt 37

CWC 69, Elkhorn Valley 39

Cody-Kilgore 49, Stuart 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Wausa 34

Guardian Angels 69, Crofton 41

Howells/Dodge 48, Oakland-Craig 29

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Shelby/Rising City 28

Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 69, Ponca 41

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32, Randolph 23

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 57, Conestoga 26

Madison 50, St. Edward 22

Norfolk 44, Omaha Westside 29

Pierce 50, Hartington-Newcastle 21

Tekamah-Herman 53, Twin River 34

Valentine 36, Cozad 34

Wayne 48, Columbus Lakeview 45

In other news

BASKETBALL: Norfolk girls down Omaha Westside 44-29, boys lose 85-64

The Norfolk High girls never trailed against Omaha Westside Saturday afternoon, capitalizing on 4 first-half 3s and a strong defensive effort to increase its lead at the end of each quarter of play on the way to a 44-29 win. The Panthers improve to 2-1 on the season with the victory.

Missing 33 players, Gophers stun Huskers

LINCOLN (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.