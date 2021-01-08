Area basketball scores

Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39

CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10

Clarkson/Leigh 68, East Butler 33

Creighton 47, Randolph 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary's 34

Gordon/Rushville 32, Valentine 22

Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33

Minden 69, Ainsworth 60

Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22

Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 27

O'Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23

Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28

Pender 49, North Bend Central 42

Pierce 43, Wayne 30

Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41

Santee 63, St. Edward 25

Summerland 43, West Holt 31

Wakefield 79, Walthill 35

Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament

Championship

Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30

Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament

Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31

Osmond finds will to win against Lutheran High Northeast

WAUSA — It was neck and neck throughout the whole game until Osmond senior Graysen Schultze went on 7-0 run himself in the middle of the fourth quarter and led his team to a 54-49 victory over Lutheran High Northeast in the Wausa Post Holiday Tournament.