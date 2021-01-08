Archbishop Bergan 50, Homer 39
CWC 68, Spalding Academy 10
Clarkson/Leigh 68, East Butler 33
Creighton 47, Randolph 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, St. Mary's 34
Gordon/Rushville 32, Valentine 22
Humphrey St. Francis 75, Howells/Dodge 33
Minden 69, Ainsworth 60
Norfolk 52, Omaha North 22
Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 27
O'Neill 47, Boone Central/Newman Grove 23
Oakland-Craig 50, Stanton 28
Pender 49, North Bend Central 42
Pierce 43, Wayne 30
Ponca 54, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 41
Santee 63, St. Edward 25
Summerland 43, West Holt 31
Wakefield 79, Walthill 35
Hartington-Newcastle Post-Holiday Tournament
Championship
Wynot 47, Bloomfield 30
Wausa Post-Holiday Tournament
Lutheran High Northeast 47, Osmond 31