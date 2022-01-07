Boone Central 43, O'Neill 40
Clarkson/Leigh 67, East Butler 34
Creighton 59, Randolph 15
Homer 43, Archbishop Bergan 39
Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Winnebago 48
Minden 49, Ainsworth 46
Norfolk 51, Omaha North 20
Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 35
North Bend Central 45, Pender 39
North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 14
Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 24
Pierce 45, Wayne 14
Plainview 60, Neligh-Oakdale 27
Santee 51, St. Edward 21
St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 54
Summerland 38, West Holt 28
Valentine 54, Gordon/Rushville 43
Wakefield 68, Walthill 28