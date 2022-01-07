Boone Central 43, O'Neill 40

Clarkson/Leigh 67, East Butler 34

Creighton 59, Randolph 15

Homer 43, Archbishop Bergan 39

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells/Dodge 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Winnebago 48

Minden 49, Ainsworth 46

Norfolk 51, Omaha North 20

Norfolk Catholic 42, Battle Creek 35

North Bend Central 45, Pender 39

North Central 47, Cody-Kilgore 14

Oakland-Craig 58, Stanton 24

Pierce 45, Wayne 14

Plainview 60, Neligh-Oakdale 27

Santee 51, St. Edward 21

St. Mary's 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 54

Summerland 38, West Holt 28

Valentine 54, Gordon/Rushville 43

Wakefield 68, Walthill 28

